© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmental groups urge City of Miami to take action on tree ordinance

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
View of the dense tree canopy along Palermo Avenue in Coral Gables. In Miami, a controversial tree ordinance, if passed, would change the way the city handles permitting for tree removal as well as trimming on private and public property.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
View of the dense tree canopy along Palermo Avenue in Coral Gables. In Miami, a controversial tree ordinance, if passed, would change the way the city handles permitting for tree removal as well as trimming on private and public property.

Environmental groups in the City of Miami want elected leaders on Thursday to take action on the city’s Tree ordinance.

The City of Miami’s rules governing trimming and removing trees have been a thorn in the side of commissioners and residents alike. 
 
The commission is expected to vote on whether to repeal the city’s existing tree ordinance for a new law that eases the rules for tree removal and invests money toward city tree maintenance.
 
But that item has been deferred three times over six months while the city administration has tweaked it. Local activists want the city to stop kicking the can down the road by either withdrawing the item entirely or taking a vote. 
 
Environmentalists say the city should keep its existing law to protect the tree canopy, and instead reform the permitting process.

READ MORE: Groups demand city of Miami commissioners stop delaying controversial tree ordinance vote

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Joshua Ceballos
More On This Topic