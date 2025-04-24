Environmental groups urge City of Miami to take action on tree ordinance

Environmental groups in the City of Miami want elected leaders on Thursday to take action on the city’s Tree ordinance.

The City of Miami’s rules governing trimming and removing trees have been a thorn in the side of commissioners and residents alike.



The commission is expected to vote on whether to repeal the city’s existing tree ordinance for a new law that eases the rules for tree removal and invests money toward city tree maintenance.



But that item has been deferred three times over six months while the city administration has tweaked it. Local activists want the city to stop kicking the can down the road by either withdrawing the item entirely or taking a vote.



Environmentalists say the city should keep its existing law to protect the tree canopy, and instead reform the permitting process.

