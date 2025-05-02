'Lucy's Law,' tightening boating violations, heads to governor's desk

Florida lawmakers have approved a bill that toughens penalties for boating violations.



The bill was named "Lucy's Law" in honor of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a boating accident in South Florida nearly three years ago.



The state Senate passed the bill this week. It had already passed in the state House and now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis.



Under Lucy's Law, boaters who flee the scene of an accident where someone is hurt, could face felony charges, ranging from third-degree for minor injuries to first-degree if someone is killed.



Other less serious offenses would be punished with a $500 fine.

