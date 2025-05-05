© 2025 WLRN
Ex-city of Miami 'no show' employee hired at Miami-Dade County elections office

WLRN Public Media | By Joshua Ceballos
Published May 5, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT

One of the most recent hires at the Miami-Dade County’s Supervisor of Elections office is a former City of Miami employee who was investigated and fired.

Jenny Nillo was hired in March to work for the supervisor of elections office following a string of controversies. She was fired from her job at the City of Miami in 2021 for being a “no-show” employee who was on the payroll while not coming to work.
 
Police investigators found Nillo was buying alcohol and picking up dry cleaning for the man who hired her: former Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.
 
Before that, Nillo served two years in federal prison for playing a leading role in a mortgage fraud scheme.
 
Elections Supervisor Alina Garcia said in a statement that Nillo has been a dedicated employee and valued team member.

Joshua Ceballos
Joshua Ceballos is WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter and a member of the investigations team. Reach Joshua Ceballos at jceballos@wlrnnews.org
