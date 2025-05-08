The city of Miami will open 10 cooling centers for the extreme heat season

You know that record heat that South Florida has been dealing with the last few summers?



Well, the city of Miami will open 10 cooling centers in parks throughout the city that will be open through October.



"People can come to the cooling centers to access a place to sit down in A/C, to get drinking water, electrolytes, a cooling towel and we’re also providing refillable water bottles," said Sonia Brubaker, the city’s chief resilience officer.



Miami’s extreme heat season runs from May 1 to Oct. 31, The heat index last year reached heights of up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit, which can pose serious health risks.



For more information on locations and hours, visit miami.gov/coolingcenters.

READ MORE: Staying cool in Miami: UM study looks at who is most at risk from dangerous heat

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.