Popular nonprofit 1909 to expand in West Palm Beach, supports local entrepreneurship

Big news for Palm Beach County’s business startup scene — a popular nonprofit that fuels local entrepreneurship is moving into a brand new space in the historic Comeau Building in West Palm Beach.

The grand opening for the member-only community is set for Saturday, May 10 at 6 p.m.



The nonprofit 1909, named for the year Palm Beach County was founded, is taking over 9,000 square feet on Clematis Street in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach for its new headquarters.

1909 The 1909 team, from left to right: Blanche Cote, Shana Ostrovitz, Danielle, Casey, Monique Fabio

Over the past seven years, 1909 has supported over 1,000 members and become a huge player in the local innovation scene, helping entrepreneurs and creatives turn their ideas into impact.

Danielle Casey, co-founder and creative director at 1909, called the move "a reflection of the momentum, creativity and commitment that exists in Palm Beach County’s entrepreneurial community."

Casey said the local business community relies on "a space and a community built around them." 1909 is moving into the third floor of the Comeau Building.

Some of the top local organizations that are members of 1909 include Pathos, a renowned full-stack marketing agency run by CEO Ann Savage and CSO Shane Savage; Path to College, a college prep nonprofit led by Christine Sylvain; Surefoot, the digital optimization agency run by CEO Brian Schmitt; Mary Glazier, founder of Gurferlady, an arts and mental health organization offering surf lessons.

City data shows an economic impact of more than $66 million, generated by businesses and jobs that 1909 has helped support and create, including over 250 jobs.