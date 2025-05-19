Broward County judge will face reprimands and suspension amid misconduct probe

The Florida Supreme Court in early June will reprimand a Broward County judge after an investigation into allegations of improper conduct.

The Supreme Court on Monday said Broward County Judge Mardi Levey Cohen will be reprimanded June 3 as part of discipline that also includes a 10-day suspension without pay.

The Supreme Court this month approved an agreement, known as a stipulation, reached by Levey Cohen and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates judicial conduct.

Levey Cohen faced allegations of improper conduct during a 2022 re-election campaign, including forwarding an email about her election opponent to a representative of the Wynmoor Condominium Democratic Club “without verifying the accuracy of the claims,” according to documents posted on the Supreme Court website.

The information, for example, included an accusation that Levey Cohen’s opponent obtained money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic when she did not qualify.

The Supreme Court has ultimate disciplinary authority over judges, who typically have to appear before justices in open court to receive the reprimands.

