DeSantis appoints Marlon Weiss appointed to replace former Broward judge

Earlier this month, after eight years leading the 17th Judicial Circuit as Chief Judge, Jack Tuter announced his retirement a year before his term ended.

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Marlon Weiss, a former criminal appellate attorney in the Florida Attorney General’s Office, to replace the judge on the bench.



Although Weiss is filling the former chief judge’s seat, he won't serve in that lead capacity. The judges on the 17th judicial circuit have already selected Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips to fill that role. Weiss' appointment effectively ensures Broward County has enough judges.

Weiss will serve the final year of Tutor’s term as a Broward County judge before running for reelection next year.

