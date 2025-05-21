© 2025 WLRN
Cucumber recalled after reports of salmonella outbreak tied to Palm Beach County grower

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cucumbers recalled for salmonella. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration via AP)
AP
/
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows cucumbers recalled for salmonella.

Health officials are investigating a new outbreak of salmonella tied to a Palm Beach County-based grower.
 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports at least 26 people in 15 states, including Florida, have gotten sick after eating cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales. 
 
No deaths have been reported.
  
This outbreak was detected as part of a follow-up inspection to an outbreak last year that sickened more than 550 people. In that outbreak, investigators found salmonella bacteria in untreated canal water used at farms operated by Bedner Growers.

Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
