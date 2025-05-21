Former fundraising executive for Jackson Health Systems is arrested

A former executive for the fundraising arm of Jackson Health Systems was arrested on Wednesday.

Charmaine Gatlin was Chief Operating Officer of the Jackson Health Foundation for ten years. The foundation raises millions of dollars for Jackson each year. Gatlin resigned from her role without explanation late last year.

Gatlin is accused of embezzling funds from the nonprofit to get kickbacks and pay personal expenses. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges Gatlin submitted false invoices to the Jackson Foundation and had vendors do the same to send her funds.

Gatlin allegedly submitted a false invoice to cover the purchase of a rose gold-colored golf cart she had delivered to her home in Weston.

The former executive is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

