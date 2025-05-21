Trump awards medals to three Palm Beach County deputies killed in crash

Three fallen Palm Beach County deputies received the first ever Presidential Medals of Sacrifice this week.

President Donald Trump awarded the posthumous medals to Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph Waller and Deputy-Sheriff Ignacio Diaz.

Last November, the three officers were waiting for assistance with one deputy’s motorcycle on Southern Boulevard at State Road 80 when a vehicle veered into the road shoulder and fatally struck all three.

"This was a terrible tragedy. It shook the whole Palm Beach County community like very few events I’ve ever seen," Trump said. "All of Florida mourned their loss and today our entire nation joins in honoring these three incredible patriots taken from us much too soon."

The families of the three officers accepted the honorary medals at a ceremony in the Oval Office.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County police agencies join crisis mental health care program

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.