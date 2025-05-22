More fake QR codes found in Fort Lauderdale parking spots

Although scannable QR codes can offer an efficient way for customers to make payments on smartphones, phony ones are creating problems in Fort Lauderdale.



A new batch of fake QR code stickers were discovered in several parking spots in the city last week.

The city first issued a public notice about the problem last November.



To avoid getting scammed, city officials are reminding residents and visitors to only use QR codes that are printed directly on official city signs.



You can pay safely at the parking meter or through the mobile payment application listed.

If you spot suspicious activity, you can report it at Fort Lauderdale.gov/FixItFTL or through the Fix It FTL app.



The last time they had this issue was in November 2024.

