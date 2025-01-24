Have you received a text about an overdue toll bill? It's probably a scam, FTC says

If you’ve received a text message asking that you pay your SunPass bill to avoid late fees, it’s probably a scam.

The Federal Trade Commission recently issued an alert, warning that scammers are impersonating tolling agencies and demanding money.

The text is likely to include an overdue notice with a link for payment.

Officials are urging consumers to not click the link. You could get your personal information — and even your identity — stolen. If you’re unsure whether the text is legitimate, reach out directly to the tolling agency by phone.

It’s also important to report or delete unwanted text messages.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County State Attorney: Beware of 'jury duty scam'

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.