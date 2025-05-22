South Florida airports brace for a busy Memorial Day weekend

If you’re planning on taking a plane ride for a Memorial Day weekend getaway, better prepare for busier airport terminals.

Two of South Florida’s largest airports are expecting this holiday weekend.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International expects nearly 545,000 people to travel through its airport this Memorial Day weekend.



While Miami International Airport said it expects more than 900,000 passengers — a volume similar to last year’s record-breaking number.



The busiest travel days will likely be Friday and Monday.



Airport officials recommend travelers arrive at least two to three hours before a flight.



Parking lots are expected to fill up fast, so it's advised to be dropped off instead or to use rideshare services and public transportation.

