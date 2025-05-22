© 2025 WLRN
South Florida airports brace for a busy Memorial Day weekend

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Passengers hustle to and from gates inside Miami International Airport's terminal D in this archival photo from 2017.
courtesy: MIA
If you’re planning on taking a plane ride for a Memorial Day weekend getaway, better prepare for busier airport terminals.

Two of South Florida’s largest airports are expecting this holiday weekend. 

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International expects nearly 545,000 people to travel through its airport this Memorial Day weekend. 
 
While Miami International Airport said it expects more than 900,000 passengers —  a volume similar to last year’s record-breaking number.
 
The busiest travel days will likely be Friday and Monday.
 
Airport officials recommend travelers arrive at least two to three hours before a flight. 
 
Parking lots are expected to fill up fast, so it's advised to be dropped off instead or to use rideshare services and public transportation.

This is a News In Brief report.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
