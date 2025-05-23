Lunch prices rise for Broward students after district suspends free lunch

Broward students will need to apply for free and reduced lunches after the district suspended free lunches last week.



The federal COVID-19 funds that had been used for cost-free lunches the past two years ran out. Now, the district is transitioning back to the process that was in place before.



All students will continue to receive free breakfast.



And, lunch will cost a dollar more for students in all grades. Lunch prices now range from $3.00 to $3.50.

