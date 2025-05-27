Forecasters say South Florida can expect a wetter, hotter rainy season

South Florida has been in extreme drought for months, making it the the driest dry season since 2011.

But forecasters say we can expect a wetter and hotter-than-normal rainy season this year.

The National Weather Service recently released its annual outlook for the wet season. The forecast is based on weather models, trends over the past 10 to 20 years and other rainy seasons with similar conditions.

Our region could see some rain in the coming week.

But this year, the rainy season pattern started later, which means the dryness is lingering a little longer.

The drought conditions are expected to continue for the rest of May and possibly extend into the summer. Florida's rainy reason runs through mid-October.

