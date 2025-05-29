Florida Panthers advance to Stanley Cup Final, aiming for second consecutive title

The Florida Panther’s for the third consecutive season, are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday night in Game 5 of the National Hockey League Eastern Conference Final. The team will now advance for another chance at the championship title.

"The bigger picture has changed, maybe a little bit, for our team. The first time... you fight to get to the final, it's just such a big deal and then when you do it a couple of times, you understand that you're three quarters of the way through and there's lots more that has to happen," said Panthers’ coach Paul Maurice.

The team will now have to face the winner of the Western Conference final between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

If the Oilers win Thursday night, it’ll be the second year in a row that the Panthers face them in the Stanley Cup Championship.

The Panthers won the cup last year.

READ MORE: The Panthers had to learn how to win. The Lightning helped show them the way

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.