South Florida schools implement backpack ban policy as they close for summer

The last day of school is quickly approaching for several South Florida districts. As a result, policies banning backpacks are being implemented.

In years past, school districts have implemented the added safety measure ahead of the summer break.

In Broward County, students from all grade levels are not allowed to bring backpacks or bags—with the exception of lunchboxes— through June 3.

The last day of school for Miami-Dade County is June 5, while Monroe County closes out the school year on June 13. School’s out for summer in Palm Beach County Schools starting today.

