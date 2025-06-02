Monroe County preps for hurricane season with new interim emergency management

Just in time for the start of Atlantic hurricane season, Monroe County has a new interim director of emergency management.

Cory Schwisow, who has served as deputy director for the last two years, has taken on the role.

He replaces Shannon Wyner, who stepped down to take a new emergency management position with the University of Tampa last month.

With hurricane season officially underway, Schwisow said the time to prepare is now.

"What kind of items are you evacuating with? What do you need to come back into the area after you evacuate? Having that sense of preparedness throughout the entire hurricane season is gonna make that decision making process a lot easier," Schwisow said.

Monroe County’s Department of Emergency management will be working out of its new emergency operation center this year. The facility will help the department provide more immediate response and recovery following storms.

