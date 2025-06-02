© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vandalism reported at construction site of Historic Coconut Grove Playhouse

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
Exterior photo of the Coconut Grove Playhouse with two bikers passing by
Patrick Farrell for the Spotlight
FILE: A prolonged fight over the fate of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse has left the landmark in limbo for nearly 20 years.

There’s been two acts of vandalism at the construction site of the Historic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

That’s according to Miami-Dade County officials, who are asking the public to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed surrounding the vandalism.

The two incidents occurred within 48 hours of each other on Thursday and Friday. Officials said both involved damage to the construction drainage on Charles Street.

The historic playhouse is currently undergoing a major restoration project.

READ MORE: Construction mistake jeopardizes Coconut Grove Playhouse

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
More On This Topic