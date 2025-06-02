Vandalism reported at construction site of Historic Coconut Grove Playhouse

There’s been two acts of vandalism at the construction site of the Historic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

That’s according to Miami-Dade County officials, who are asking the public to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed surrounding the vandalism.

The two incidents occurred within 48 hours of each other on Thursday and Friday. Officials said both involved damage to the construction drainage on Charles Street.

The historic playhouse is currently undergoing a major restoration project.

