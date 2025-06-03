© 2025 WLRN
Two Florida beaches land on Dr. Beach's Top 10 List

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published June 3, 2025 at 12:39 PM EDT

The renowned FIU professor and coastal scientist Stephen Leatherman, known as "Doctor Beach," has released his celebrated list of the top 10 beaches in the U.S.

This year, two Florida beaches made the cut.

Pass State Park in Naples ranked as the number 4 beach in the country, while St. Andrews State Park in Panama City came in at number 7.

For over three decades, Leatherman has reviewed and rated beaches and coastal areas around the world, while also working to increase awareness about the dangers of rip currents.

READ MORE: South Florida's beaches are still dangerous in winter due to rip currents

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Ammy Sanchez
Ammy Sanchez is the Morning Edition producer for WLRN. She graduated with her bachelor's degree in communications from the Honors College at Florida International University.
