Two Florida beaches land on Dr. Beach's Top 10 List

The renowned FIU professor and coastal scientist Stephen Leatherman, known as "Doctor Beach," has released his celebrated list of the top 10 beaches in the U.S.

This year, two Florida beaches made the cut.

Pass State Park in Naples ranked as the number 4 beach in the country, while St. Andrews State Park in Panama City came in at number 7.

For over three decades, Leatherman has reviewed and rated beaches and coastal areas around the world, while also working to increase awareness about the dangers of rip currents.

