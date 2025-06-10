© 2025 WLRN
Latin artist Marc Anthony featured in Miami's 'One Year Out' celebration for FIFA World Cup 2026

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio R. Bustos
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Marc Anthony speaks during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Invision
/
Invision
Marc Anthony speaks during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Miami Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will premiere a special video featuring four-time Grammy-winning recording artist Marc Anthony on Tuesday to kick off the global soccer tournament that begins next June.

The committee’s “One Year Out” celebration will take place at Pérez Art Museum Miami as part of worldwide campaign showcasing the 16 host cities.

Anthony, one of the most popular Latin artists of all time, was chosen to represent Miami.

“His video captures the beauty, rhythm, and resilience of our city, and will be shared with audiences around the globe as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebration,” said host committee organizers in a statement.

A press conference to announce Miami’s plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will include Anthony, along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City of Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. FIFA and Miami Host Committee officials will also be on hand.

Sergio R. Bustos
Sergio Bustos is WLRN's Vice President for News. He's been an editor at the Miami Herald and POLITICO Florida. Most recently, Bustos was Enterprise/Politics Editor for the USA Today Network-Florida’s 18 newsrooms. Reach him at sbustos@wlrnnews.org
More On This Topic