Latin artist Marc Anthony featured in Miami's 'One Year Out' celebration for FIFA World Cup 2026

The Miami Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will premiere a special video featuring four-time Grammy-winning recording artist Marc Anthony on Tuesday to kick off the global soccer tournament that begins next June.

The committee’s “One Year Out” celebration will take place at Pérez Art Museum Miami as part of worldwide campaign showcasing the 16 host cities.

Anthony, one of the most popular Latin artists of all time, was chosen to represent Miami.

“His video captures the beauty, rhythm, and resilience of our city, and will be shared with audiences around the globe as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebration,” said host committee organizers in a statement.

A press conference to announce Miami’s plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will include Anthony, along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and City of Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. FIFA and Miami Host Committee officials will also be on hand.

READ MORE: 'So much at stake': Club World Cup will bring some of the best in soccer to South Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.