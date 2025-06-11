Officials seek endangered-species status for ghost orchid

Federal wildlife officials are seeking endangered-species status for one of Florida's most famous flowers.

The ghost orchid gets its name from its delicate, white and often translucent flowers that appear to hover in the air.

It's found mostly in southwestern Florida wetlands — and in western Cuba.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the ghost orchid population has declined to fewer than one-thousand plants in the United States.

And less than half of those are mature enough to reproduce.

Poaching is the main threat to the orchid, but wetlands loss has also put it at risk.

