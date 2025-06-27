Victims of child abuse at South Florida school to get compensation

Hundreds of men who were abused as children at two notorious Florida reform schools are in line to receive checks of more than $21,000 in the coming days.

It's part of a $20 million reparations program approved last year by Florida lawmakers.

The program was years in the making. It will compensate people who were at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and Okeechobee School in South Florida between 1940 and 1975 — and “who were subjected to mental, physical or sexual abuse perpetrated by school personnel.”

The 2024 legislation required the Florida attorney general’s office to set up a process to accept, review and approve or deny applications from men who attended the schools.

