DeSantis sets Sept. 30 date for special election for seat held by late state Rep. Joe Casello

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday scheduled a special election this fall to replace the late Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach. Casello died Friday.

DeSantis issued orders scheduling special primary elections in House District 90 on Sept. 30 and special general elections, if needed, on Dec. 9.

Casello's district is in Palm Beach County.

Casello served as a Boynton Beach City Commissioner from 2013-2018 for District 4. He was appointed as the Vice-Mayor and then elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2018.

