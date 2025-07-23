Sargassum on Florida beaches can pose respiratory risks

If you’ve been on the coasts of Florida in the last couple of weeks, you’ve probably seen bunches of brown seaweed washing up on the shore.

That’s called sargassum. It’s a macro algae that blows ashore in Florida around spring-time. As it rots, the seaweed produces hydrogen sulfide gas, which causes an unpleasant smell – similar to rotten eggs.

Doctor Justin Dolan, with the Cleveland Clinic of Florida, says sargassum can impact your health.

"Anything ranging from simple skin irritation to irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, as well as progression to irritation of the airways of the lungs," he said.

Those with underlying health conditions — like asthma or chronic pulmonary disease —are more likely to experience respiratory symptoms.

