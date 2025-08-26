Everglades wildfire in Broward fully contained after burning nearly 50,000 acres

The massive Everglades wildfire in western Broward, which burned nearly 50,000 acres, has been fully contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The agency's interactive fire map ceased to display the blaze Tuesday.



On Monday, the agency said the fire was 95% contained.

The blaze originally started out as two separate brush fires over a week ago.

