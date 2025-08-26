© 2025 WLRN
Everglades wildfire in Broward fully contained after burning nearly 50,000 acres

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:31 PM EDT

The massive Everglades wildfire in western Broward, which burned nearly 50,000 acres, has been fully contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The agency's interactive fire map ceased to display the blaze Tuesday.
 
On Monday, the agency said the fire was 95% contained.

The blaze originally started out as two separate brush fires over a week ago.

READ MORE: Everglades wildfires create hazy skies, reduce visibility in South Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
