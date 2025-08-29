Fort Lauderdale residents asked to weigh in on spending flood relief funds

The City of Fort Lauderdale is set to receive $88 million in federal funding to help build back after the 2023 record-breaking flooding.

And city officials are asking residents how those funds should be spent.

Potential options include the money going toward repairing damaged homes and buildings, elevating existing structures or expanding community services.

City officials said the feedback will assist with recovery priorities and help the city protect against future storms. A link to a survey can be found on the city government website. The deadline to fill out the survey is Aug. 31.

