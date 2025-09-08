9/11 victims to be honored during ceremony in Miami Beach on Thursday

First responders from the City of Miami Beach Fire and Police Departments will be honoring the 2,977 lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks more than two decades ago during a ceremony on Thursday morning.

"September 11 reminds us of both the devastating loss of innocent lives and the extraordinary courage of our nation’s first responders," said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, in a statement announcing the 9/11 event.

"We honor the firefighters and police officers who ran toward danger to save others, and whose sacrifice is a powerful example of the strength, duty, and patriotism that define America as we stand with our own Miami Beach Police and Fire Departments who carry that legacy forward every day," he said.

The Miami Beach ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. outside Fire Station 2, 2300 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach.

A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. when first responders lower the American flag to half-staff. That was the exact time hijackers on American Airlines Flight 11 first struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. The second tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175 at 9:03 a.m.

Another plane by hijackers was flown into the Pentagon on 9/11. The remaining aircraft crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought against the hijackers.

