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Muslims in America faced a convulsion of Islamophobia after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by Islamist terrorists — and young Muslims who watched their community's fear then are seeing the same 'clash of civilizations' bigotry today.
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How do you teach a generation of students to never forget the attacks when they have nothing to remember? For a Palm Beach County teacher, it's teaching the human story of the history that's important.
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Much of the hijackers’ lives in South Florida was revealed shortly after the terror attacks. As years went on, journalist Dan Christensen stayed on the case, unearthing evidence and leads that had been left out of the official 9/11 Commission Report. He tells WLRN there is still much to learn.
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Events in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania honored those lost 25 years ago on Sept. 11, at a time when Americans are divided about the meaning and legacy of the terrorist attacks.
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Teaching a new generation and volunteering to help others is a way of life for some retired New York City firefighters who lost colleagues, friends and relatives on September 11, 2001.
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First responders from the City of Miami Beach Fire and Police Departments honored the 2,977 lives lost in the 9/11 terror attacks more than two decades ago during a ceremony on Thursday morning.
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Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined New York politicians and mourners at a 9/11 memorial ceremony at ground zero.
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Under the new law, middle and high school students must learn about 9/11 for at least 45 minutes in their social studies class.
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Florida Connections To 9/11, Life For South Florida Muslim Americans, And South Florida Budget TalksSaturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, we explore the connections Florida has to the attackers and what questions remain. Plus, a look at the budgets for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.
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Loved ones of people lost on United Airlines Flight 93 share how they struggled with grief, embraced it and discovered new depths of mourning over 20 years.
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Earlier this year, Albert Petrocelli died after contracting the coronavirus. StoryCorps revisits a 2005 interview with Albert and his wife remembering a son who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.
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The fund is reducing awards as it faces a surge in claims before the fund's 2020 expiration date.