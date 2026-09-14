Between the Lines with Dara Kam

State Rep. Angie Nixon shocked Florida and much of the nation with a stunning victory in Florida's U.S. Senate Democratic primary.Outspent by her opponent 16-to-1, Angie shares how she racked up more than 70,000 miles traversing the state in her family's van — even changing her own tire — while wearing her trademark hot pink to spread her message to voters and how she's handling the ensuing fame.In this episode of "Between the Lines" from State Affairs, Dara and the candidate known universally as "Angie" discuss some of the most pressing topics of the U.S. Senate campaign. Amid Republican attacks regarding her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, the candidate details where her stances align with the DSA and where they diverge from the organization.Plus, in this episode recorded just before the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Nixon shares her view on relations between Americans of different backgrounds and how that historical tragedy shaped the makeup of the country today.Visit pro.stateaffairs.com/fl for more.

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