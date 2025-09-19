Grassroots movement in Riviera Beach tackling its food desert

Many parts of Riviera Beach are considered food deserts — areas with little to no access to fresh, healthy food. But when the city lost its only urban farm, a local non-profit stepped in.

The initiative Riviera Roots, led by the nonprofit E-Roadmap, is helping residents take food access into their own hands by teaching them how to grow their own produce.

" Teaching them about gardening, giving them supplies. It's still a food desert, but if you take this one location away, how can we still get that same amount of food growing in the city?" said founder Veleké Brown. "And that's what this initiative did."

Brown said the city-wide program offers workshops, free raised beds, organic soil, and non-GMO seeds, including youth-led research to help families grow food.

"What can a resident do in terms of food sovereignty? Empower residents to grow their own food in their backyard," he said. "Now we’re addressing the food dessert issue."

More than 700 residents have already joined Riviera Roots. The initiative plans to expand with a community-made cookbook of culturally relevant recipes.

The Riviera Roots community event takes place Sept. 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Dan Calloway-Tate Recreation Center in Riviera Beach.

