South Florida jobless rate highest in four years

Florida’s unemployment rose to 3.8 percent in August, marking its first increase since the spring.

South Florida’s jobless rate was up 0.3 percent to 3.7 percent. Although that’s still low, it is the highest unemployment rate for the region in almost four years.

The regional job market could be reflecting the uncertainties about tariffs. There were about 2,500 fewer jobs in the wholesale trade industry in August compared to July. One business that bounced back was construction, which created 1,000 positions last month, despite concerns about a real estate slump.

Despite the immigration crackdown in recent months, the regional labor force was essentially unchanged compared to a year ago.

READ MORE: Florida’s jobless rate remains at 3.7 percent in July

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.