Florida to honor legendary swimmer Diana Nyad with State Historical Marker

State officials will be unveiling a Florida Historical Marker in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday to commemorate Diana Nyad's incredible 110-mile swim from Cuba to Key West without a shark cage.

Succeeding on her fifth attempt at age 64, Nyad became the first person to swim from Cuba to the Keys without a shark cage — despite battling stinging jellyfish, nausea and other physical and mental challenges. She completed the historic feat in 2013.

Nyad’s swim was later turned into a feature film, “Nyad,” starring Annette Bening as the swimmer and Jodie Foster as Stoll, her friend and trainer.

The recognition is particularly significant as Nyad is also the first openly LGBTQ+ person in Florida to receive a state historical marker.

The dedication ceremony will be held at the Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale. It is set to begin Thursday at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Admission is free.

The event is scheduled to feature remarks from local and state leaders, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ and women’s communities and friends of Nyad.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Florida Historical Marker unveiling honoring Diana Nyad

WHEN: 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6

WHERE: Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316