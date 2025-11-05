Panel to explore senior housing crisis at town hall in Plantation

The City of Plantation is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday to address the mounting crisis of affordable housing and its impact on its older residents.

The event — "Silver Linings: Solutions for Affordable Senior Living" — will bring together notable experts from various fields to discuss solutions for issues impacting affordability for senior citizens.

The town hall is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Plantation City Hall, 400 NW 73rd Ave.

South Florida's housing crisis is affecting everyone but senior citizens are impacted especially hard. They are typically on fixed incomes and struggling to keep their existing homes in the face of rising costs of insurance, taxes and maintenance fees.

In Broward County, say the panel organizers, the shortage of affordable housing is almost 73,000 units. Rent has risen nearly 71% since 2016.

City of Plantation Councilmember Denise Horland will moderate the discussion. The panel features a wide range of professionals who will explore the interrelated aspects of affordable senior living, including transportation and healthcare costs.

The town hall will explore potential solutions and highlight how Plantation city officials have implemented measures recommended by its Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which includes Mayor Nick Sortal.

The City Council has adopted several solutions to improve housing affordability that include reducing parking requirements, encouraging construction near public transit routes and making it easier for builders to navigate the permitting process.

City officials note that every new development recently approved has included affordable housing.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Silver Linings: Solutions for Affordable Senior Living Town Hall

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 6, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Plantation City Hall, 400 NW 73rd Ave, Plantation, FL 33317.