South Florida Jewish groups celebrate release of Israeli hostages

Jewish organizations across South Florida are praising the release this Monday of 20 Israeli hostages previously held captive by the terrorist group Hamas.

Their release comes after the Trump Administration announced a 20-point peace plan to bring resolution to the protracted and deadly conflict between Hamas and Israel.

"While it was mostly tears of joy, there were also tears of sadness for all the reunions that will never happen," said Greater Miami Jewish Foundation's President and CEO Scott Kaufman.

Brian Siegal, the director for American Jewish Committee Miami and Broward, said this does not necessarily mark the end of the Israel-Hamas War. Siegal also advocates for the disarmament of Hamas.

"We're hopeful that we're headed in the right direction but you know we’re emphasizing that there's still a lot of work to be done," he said.

After Hamas releases the remains of deceased Israeli hostages, Israel is expected to release nearly two thousand Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

