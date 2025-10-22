American Heritage Schools announce 87 National Merit Semifinalists, highest among schools in Florida

American Heritage Schools announced that 87 seniors from the Class of 2026 have been named National Merit Scholar Semifinalists, according to school officials.

The achievement marks the 16th consecutive year the schools have produced the highest number of Semifinalists in Florida.

The designation recognizes students who score in the top 1% on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The total of 87 students includes 57 from the Broward Campus and 30 from the Palm Beach Campus. Both campuses earned exceptional national and state rankings for their performance.

The Broward Campus stands as the No. 1 school in Florida and the No. 2 private school in the U.S. for the highest number of Semifinalists, according to school officials.

American Heritage Schools have been ranked as the No. 1 or No. 2 private school in the nation for the highest number of National Merit Semifinalists for 12 consecutive years.

