North Miami honors Sant La Director Gepsie Metellus with street naming

The City of North Miami honored Gepsie Metellus, the longtime executive director of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, by naming a street after the community leader.

The newly designated Gepsie M. Metellus Street spans NE 134th Street, from NE 9th Avenue to West Dixie Highway.

The initiative recognizes Metellus's decades of leadership and service to the Haitian American community, coinciding with Sant La’s 25th anniversary and Metellus's upcoming retirement.

During the street naming ceremony on Wednesday, Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe praised Metellus for her “tireless advocacy for equity, education and opportunity” and her lasting contributions to the Haitian American experience in South Florida.

“I am truly humbled by this honor,” said Metellus. “Sant La has been a part of this community since our beginnings.

"This street naming is not just for me — it’s for every person who has walked with us, believed in Sant La’s mission and worked to ensure that our Haitian community has the opportunity to thrive," Metellus said.