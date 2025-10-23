Officials extradite Texas man accused of threatening conservative Jewish media figures in Florida

State officials are extraditing a 28-year-old Texas man accused of threatening several conservative Jewish media figures based in Florida.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest earlier this week on social media. Nicholas Ray, of Spring, TX. faces charges of extortion, written threats to kill and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



Conservative activist Laura Loomer said on social media that she received credible threats on her life and listed Josh Hammer and Seth Dillon as other figures who were targeted.

As of Wednesday morning, Texas jail records showed the man remained in their custody.

