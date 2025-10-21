© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broward County opens new route connecting airport and beaches

WLRN Public Media | By Jimena Romero
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:57 PM EDT
Fort Lauderdale Airport
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
/
WLRN
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Motorists can now move between Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport and area beaches — without having to stop and check in with Port Everglades security.

This is thanks to a newly opened shortcut route Broward County officials recently unveiled Oct. 21. Port Everglades Bypass Road carries motorists from State Road 84 and Federal Highway through Port Everglades.

The $55 million project is an elevated, two-lane road — and it includes a fenced perimeter for Port security.

The bypass road is also part of a billion dollar expansion of the Broward County Convention Center.

READ MORE: You're probably spending less time commuting in South Florida (unless you work in Broward)

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Jimena Romero
Jimena Romero is WLRN’s News and Public Affairs Producer. Besides producing The South Florida Roundup, she is also a general assignment reporter.
See stories by Jimena Romero
More On This Topic