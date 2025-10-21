Broward County opens new route connecting airport and beaches

Motorists can now move between Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport and area beaches — without having to stop and check in with Port Everglades security.

This is thanks to a newly opened shortcut route Broward County officials recently unveiled Oct. 21. Port Everglades Bypass Road carries motorists from State Road 84 and Federal Highway through Port Everglades.

The $55 million project is an elevated, two-lane road — and it includes a fenced perimeter for Port security.

The bypass road is also part of a billion dollar expansion of the Broward County Convention Center.

