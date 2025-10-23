Broward County schools face shortfalls and cuts for 2026 budget
Broward County schools are navigating one of the most complex budgetary periods in years. That’s how Superintendent Howard Hepburn put it.
The district is facing a $60 million shortfall for 2026 and is looking at ways to cut costs, including potential cuts to overtime pay and keeping roles unfilled.
At a recent workshop, officials presented a plan that could save $8.8 million, but that’s still far from the goal of saving $100 million.
School board members say they’re prepared for aggressive cuts, and the superintendent warned that layoffs could come as soon as the spring.
READ MORE: As Broward advances plan to adapt to low enrollment, parents voice concerns over school closures
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.