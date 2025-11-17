Folk Radio Hall of Fame inducts WLRN’s Michael Stock

The Folk Radio Hall of Fame has announced its newest class of inductees, including WLRN’s Michael Stock, longtime host of the weekly Folk and Acoustic Music show.

Stock is among four people whose work has been “vital in promoting and preserving folk music through decades of dedication on the airwaves and beyond.”

The awards are presented to "honor and celebrate people and organizations actively involved in the promotion and preservation of folk music through their creative work, community building, and demonstrated leadership."

Stock, who first began the show in 1982, is being lauded by the Hall of Fame for his "deep commitment to building and sustaining a folk music community in South Florida" for over four decades.

He started as a folk DJ at WMNF in Tampa, where he graduated from the University of South Florida. He moved to Miami, where he eventually took over the folk program at WLRN in 1982. He has hosted the program ever since, having missed only one broadcast in 45 years due to COVID.

His early work also involved producing concerts to bring acts he encountered through WMNF down to Miami.

Read the Folk Radio Hall of Fame press release here.

