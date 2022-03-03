AAA: $4 a gallon is 'a real possibility' in Florida

AAA of Florida predicts that $4 a gallon gas may soon be coming to the sunshine state. Sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine have effectively removed Russian oil from the market, and OPEC on Wednesday agreed to only modest increases in supply. The resulting shortage has prompted prices at the pump to surge.

For the first time in 10 years oil prices hit $110 a barrel. As of Thursday morning the cost of a barrel of crude was $19 more than it was a week ago. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says an increase of that significance "could trigger a 40- to 50-cent increase per gallon at the pump." That makes $4 a gallon gasoline "a very real possibility here in Florida,” he said.

The average price per gallon in Florida is now about $3.60 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s the highest it’s been in the state since July of 2014. The all-time record high for gas prices in Florida was $4.08 reached back in July 2008.

Driving habits are already changing says Jenkins. “We’re seeing that people are doing thinks like driving less often, taking shorter trips, combining their trips and participating in fuel reward programs."

Top Changes Floridians Have Made Because of Gas Prices:

• 39% are driving less often

• 27% are driving shorter distances

• 22% combined trips

• 18% participate in fuel rewards programs

To save on fuel costs Jenkins recommends drivers maintain their vehicles by ensuring they have a clean air-filter and checking tire air pressure. “Combine errands, carpool and watch your driving," he said. "Speeding, aggressive driving, all those things reduce your fuel economy dramatically. Think about it like this: the faster you go, the sooner you’ll be back at the gas station.”

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

• Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon on each additional fill-up. Click here for more information.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

• Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

