MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

Broward joins Miami-Dade as only two Florida counties with ‘moderate’ risk levels

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Schutz,
Cindy Krischer Goodman | South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Published May 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT
MIA_Kids_Vaccine_MJO_3.jfif
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
Leo Johnson, 8, high-fives pharmacist Maylen Mesa at a Walgreens in Miami, Florida after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Broward County’s COVID risk level up to “moderate.”

The higher level is a result of the county’s positivity rate rising to 16.5% and nine new COVID hospital admissions each day per 100,000 people. Broward County joins Miami-Dade as the only two counties in Florida with moderate risk levels rather than low.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious diseases specialist at Florida International University, said because of immunity from infection and vaccination, hospitalizations from the new subvariant likely will be minimal. On Friday, about only about 2.6% of Florida’s hospital beds were occupied with COVID patients.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

