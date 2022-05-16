Broward joins Miami-Dade as only two Florida counties with ‘moderate’ risk levels

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Broward County’s COVID risk level up to “moderate.”

The higher level is a result of the county’s positivity rate rising to 16.5% and nine new COVID hospital admissions each day per 100,000 people. Broward County joins Miami-Dade as the only two counties in Florida with moderate risk levels rather than low.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious diseases specialist at Florida International University, said because of immunity from infection and vaccination, hospitalizations from the new subvariant likely will be minimal. On Friday, about only about 2.6% of Florida’s hospital beds were occupied with COVID patients.

