WLRN Wins 9 Regional Murrow Awards
WLRN News has won nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards including Excellence in innovation, investigative reporting and hard news for reporting from 2021.
The Murrow awards were created in 1971 and are named in honor of Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer who set the standard for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.
The Radio Television Digital News Association's awards adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.
WLRN News was recognized as winners for Region 13 (Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands) in the following Large Market Radio Station categories:
- Digital — Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students | Florida Public Media (in partnership with WLRN, WGCU, WFSU, WUSF, WMFE, WUCF, WPBT/WXEL, WJCT, WEDU, WUWF)
- Excellence in Innovation — Class of COVID-19 Field Trip to the South Florida Fair | Jessica Bakeman, Wilkine Brutus, WLRN
- Feature Reporting — ‘Say Her Name.’ Paraguayans Make Sure Leidy Luna’s Story Isn’t Lost in Surfside Ruins | Tim Padgett, WLRN
- Hard News — Parents of Kids with Disabilities, Severe Medical Conditions Push for Strict Mask Mandates in School | Jessica Bakeman, WLRN
- Investigative Reporting — Finding the Lost Children of Migrant Farmworkers | Florida Public Media (in partnership with WLRN, WGCU, WFSU, WUSF, WMFE, WUCF, WPBT/WXEL, WJCT, WEDU, WUWF)
- News Documentary — Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students | Florida Public Media (in partnership with WLRN, WGCU, WFSU, WUSF, WMFE, WUCF, WPBT/WXEL, WJCT, WEDU, WUWF)
- News Series — Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis for Florida’s Vulnerable Students | Florida Public Media (in partnership with WLRN, WGCU, WFSU, WUSF, WMFE, WUCF, WPBT/WXEL, WJCT, WEDU, WUWF)
- Podcast — Tallahassee Takeover | WLRN
- Sports Reporting — Tokyo Olympics In Jeopardy: Taekwondo Athlete from Plantation May Lose Chance to Fight for Haiti | Wilkine Brutus, WLRN
With this year's total, the station has won 56 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards over the past seven years, including four in 2021, seven in 2020, 11 in 2019, 10 in 2018, nine in 2017 and six in 2016.
Find the full list of winners here.