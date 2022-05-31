WLRN Wins 9 Regional Murrow Awards

WLRN News has won nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards including Excellence in innovation, investigative reporting and hard news for reporting from 2021.

The Murrow awards were created in 1971 and are named in honor of Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer who set the standard for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

The Radio Television Digital News Association's awards adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

WLRN News was recognized as winners for Region 13 (Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands) in the following Large Market Radio Station categories:

With this year's total, the station has won 56 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards over the past seven years, including four in 2021, seven in 2020, 11 in 2019, 10 in 2018, nine in 2017 and six in 2016.

Find the full list of winners here.

