Boca Raton's Brightline station will open in the fall, but there will be traffic detours first

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Austen Erblat - South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published June 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
brightline.jpg
Associated Press

The wait is almost over: Boca Raton’s Brightline station is just months away from opening.

A spokeswoman for Brightline said the company expects to open the Boca station sometime in the fall. But starting this weekend, Boca residents and visitors will need to take a detour near the area of the station’s construction site as Palmetto Park Road closes for several days.

Read more at our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Austen Erblat - South Florida Sun Sentinel
