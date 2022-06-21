Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony could lose police certification after Florida board determines probable cause
Broward’s sheriff could lose his police certification, officials said Tuesday.
A state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission Probable Cause Determination Hearing occurred Tuesday on 80 cases, including Sheriff Gregory Tony.
“The three-member Commission panel determined there is probable cause for continuing,” said Dana Kelly, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.