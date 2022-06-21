© 2022 WLRN
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony could lose police certification after Florida board determines probable cause

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Lisa J. Huriash | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published June 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
Gregory Tony
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
In this Jan. 11, 2019 file photo, acting Broward County sheriff Gregory Tony, right, speaks after being introduced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, at the Broward County Sheriff's Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Broward’s sheriff could lose his police certification, officials said Tuesday.

A state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission Probable Cause Determination Hearing occurred Tuesday on 80 cases, including Sheriff Gregory Tony.

“The three-member Commission panel determined there is probable cause for continuing,” said Dana Kelly, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Read more from our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Lisa J. Huriash | South Florida Sun Sentinel
See stories by Lisa J. Huriash | South Florida Sun Sentinel