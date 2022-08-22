Dems blast Lt. Gov. for saying migrants — even Cubans? — will be bused to Delaware

Last week Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez seemed to suggest the state will send undocumented Cuban migrants by bus to Delaware. Whether or not she actually meant it, Florida Democrats blasted her remarks on Monday.

On Miami Spanish-language radio, Nuñez — a Republican Cuban-American — was discussing the record number of Cuban migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border. She pointed out that just about all of them are headed here to South Florida.

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

Then she suddenly said that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis "is going to send them, very frankly, to...Delaware," the home state of President Biden.

Nuñez’s spokesperson later insisted on Twitter she was referring not to Cubans but migrants “entering the [U.S.] illegally.”

But Democrats say the comments reflect what they call DeSantis’ anti-immigration agenda, such as a new law meant to keep undocumented immigrants out of Florida.

The state's Democratic chairman, Manny Diaz, responded to Nuñez’s remarks along with other party leaders, including state Senator and congressional candidate Annette Taddeo, at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami, a symbol of Cuban immigration.

“What [Nuñez] did last week was say… [that] this is something that they have premeditated to do all along," Taddeo told WLRN. "But it’s so sad when they are doing it for political purposes in such a hateful and inhumane way.”

Diaz, a Cuban-American, said he believes Nuñez was including Cuban migrants in her remarks — because they too can be in the U.S. illegally today, despite the more privileged immigration treatment they receive because they're fleeing Cuba's communist dictatorship.