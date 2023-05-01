"Sickening": Joe Carollo hits back at accusations as he takes the stand in harassment trial

Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo spoke to jurors for the first time Monday in the federal trial where he stands accused of abusing city power to harass two Little Havana entrepreneurs.

Carollo took the stand to testify after a near-weeklong delay, as his lawyers told Judge Rodney Smith he suffered an asthma-related medical emergency last Tuesday when he was first scheduled to appear.

What jurors witnessed was a familiar sight to anyone who sees Carollo at city meetings: the commissioner launching into narratives that last more than a few minutes, alleging coordinated attacks from others. Judge Rodney Smith had to instruct him over six times to simply answer questions with "yes" or "no."

The plaintiffs' lawyers grilled Carollo over statements, made by witnesses who worked for him, that the commissioner allegedly disliked a mural on one of plaintiff William Fuller's Little Havana properties because it had "too many Black people on it."

Carllo testified that he found those allegations to be "sickening," and part of a "coordinated" attack by plaintiffs Fuller and Martin Pinilla. "I have no problem with this mural of Afro-Cubans," he rebutted, adding that he would stake his record that no other politician has done as much for the Black community as he has.

The plaintiffs’ legal team spent much of the morning attempting to prove that Carollo's alleged actions against Fuller and Pinilla arose out of retaliation for their support of his political opponent, Alfonso Leon.

Carollo admitted that shortly after he was elected in November of 2017, he went to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to report Fuller for voter fraud. He said this was because he believed Fuller improperly voted in Miami's District 3.

Attorneys then showed jurors an email to Carollo from his former aide, Steven Miro, that showed a list of properties belonging to Fuller, his parents, and his sister. Carollo said that he did not direct Miro to send that email, that someone else in his camp did so because of a lawsuit brought against Carollo by Leon, alleging that Carollo lived outside of District 3.

During questioning, Carollo accepted that any kind of retaliation by an elected official against a resident because of their voting history was wrong.

Carollo's attorneys have repeatedly argued that their client was simply doing his job as commissioner by reporting Fuller and Pinilla's alleged wrongdoings, and did not target them.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers relayed an interview Carollo had on Spanish-language radio after he was elected, in which he disparaged one of Fuller and Pinilla's tenants, Maria Waleska, accusing her of being connected to Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela.

Carollo displayed detailed knowledge about Waleska on the stand. He claimed to know that her stepfather worked with Fidel Castro, even saying that he died in the same Cuban hospital as Hugo Chavez, the former leader of Venezuela.

The cross-examination became so heated before a noon break that Judge Smith had to intervene and reprimand both Carollo and the plaintiffs' attorney Jeffrey Gutchess.

Carollo's attorneys were expected to question him after a lunch break and defend aspects of what was said during the morning's testimony.

