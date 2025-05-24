© 2025 WLRN
'Wait Wait' for May 24, 2025: With Not My Job guest Ego Nwodim

Published May 24, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
US actress Ego Nwodim arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ego Nwodim and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Dulcé Sloan, and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Air Traffic Jam; Final Mission; Very Light Reading

Panel Questions

A Stinky Way To Declutter

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about dental hygiene mistakes, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ego Nwodim talks Poker Face and how to get an SNL audience to swear in unison

Ego Nwodim, star of Saturday Night Live and great guest on the latest season of Poker Face plays our game called, "You'll Never Wear Out Your Welcome!" three questions about bad guests.

Panel Questions

Apple's Vision Quest; The Purrfect Beast

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hindenburg II; Soggy CSI; The Drink of The Summer

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what movie will Tom Cruise star in when he's 100 years old.

