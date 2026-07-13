Trump says the U.S. is back to blockading Iran and will charge ships a toll in Hormuz

Updated July 13, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT

ISTANBUL — President Trump says that the U.S. will not allow Iranian ships to move through the Strait of Hormuz and will charge a toll on other countries' ship cargo, following a weekend of fighting between the U.S. and Iran.

"We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving," he said in a post online .

Trump said other countries will be able to move through the waterway, but that the U.S. would charge a 20% toll on cargo. He said the toll was reimbursement for doing "the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World."

Until now, the U.S. had said there should not be any tolls or fees on ships moving through the strait.

Trump's comments come after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire for the third weekend in a row and into Monday, threatening a return to all-out war after a shaky ceasefire took effect in June.

Iranian leaders have been defiant that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz.

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Renewed strikes

The latest round of attacks began on Saturday, when Iran fired at a commercial ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said it was closing the vital waterway completely.

Speaking Sunday to NBC's Meet the Press, Trump rejected Iran's claim that the strait was closed.

The U.S. retaliated, striking multiple sites in Iran overnight. Iran responded to those U.S. attacks on Sunday launching strikes in Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. The United Arab Emirates also said it came under missile fire.

That prompted another round of U.S. strikes on Iran Sunday evening. U.S. Central Command said it hit "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz."

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said in statements carried by state media on Monday that it targeted U.S. bases and outposts in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.

On Monday morning, missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. Kuwait's army said its air defense systems were intercepting "hostile attacks." There was no immediate word on damage.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the escalation. "These attacks must all stop," he said in a statement through his spokesperson on Sunday, warning that "a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences."

Claims of breaching the deal

The U.S. has urged ships to use a southern route through the Strait of Hormuz that hugs the coast of Oman. Iran has said this violates the memorandum of understanding signed last month between Iran and the United States.

Iran's Parliament speaker and negotiator with the U.S. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted an image of the preliminary deal on social media, highlighting a section of Point 5 that says "Iran will make arrangements." He wrote: "The era of one-sided deals is OVER."

The U.S. has also accused Iran of breaching the memorandum. And during the NATO summit last week, President Trump declared the ceasefire "over," but didn't rule out further talks.

The foreign minister of Qatar — a mediator in the conflict — had said ceasefire talks would continue after the multi-day funeral last week for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ayatollah was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes at the start of the war in late February.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a news conference Monday that Iran was in touch with mediators including Oman, Qatar and Pakistan, saying their role was to de-escalate the situation.

But the status of negotiations with the U.S. was not clear.

New supreme leader issues address

After the late ayatollah's burial in Iran, new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued an address. He did not appear on camera and his message was read by a news anchor on Iranian state television.

"We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers," the message said, referring to Iran's war with Israel in June 2025 and the current war.

It was one of the few statements attributed to the new supreme leader.

Iranian officials said Khamenei was injured early in the war, but his status is unknown. He has not been seen publicly since he took power in March.

Oil prices spike

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical shipping route for oil, liquefied natural gas and other goods. The war caused major disruptions to trade and energy supplies internationally. So continued fighting in and around the strait has pushed oil prices higher.

The international benchmark for oil climbed further after President Trump announced the renewed naval blockade, with Brent crude futures above $82 a barrel by Monday afternoon.

AAA says the average price of regular gas in the U.S. is now $3.87 a gallon — about 8 cents up from a week ago, but 21 cents lower than a month ago.

Kpler, a data and analytics company that tracks global commodity and shipping markets, said that crossings through the Strait of Hormuz have dropped by more than half from the previous week.

This is a developing story, which may be updated.

NPR's Scott Horsley contributed reporting from Washington.

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